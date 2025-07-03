Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.45%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.45%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 1.45% at 1750.15 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nazara Technologies Ltd gained 2.96%, D B Corp Ltd fell 2.35% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 2.08%. The Nifty Media index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 4.61% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.89% and Nifty Metal index has slid 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.19% to close at 25405.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.20% to close at 83239.47 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market extent losses for second day; Nifty settles below 25,450

Market extent losses for second day; Nifty settles below 25,450

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Bajel Projects hits the roof after securing mega order from Power Grid Corporation

Bajel Projects hits the roof after securing mega order from Power Grid Corporation

Mobikwik Securities Broking receives SEBI approval to commence stock broking biz

Mobikwik Securities Broking receives SEBI approval to commence stock broking biz

Chamanlal Setia Exports shifts processing facility from Gandhidham to Mundra

Chamanlal Setia Exports shifts processing facility from Gandhidham to Mundra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon