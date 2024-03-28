Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1156.7, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.67% in last one year as compared to a 31.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.46% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1156.7, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 22414.25. The Sensex is at 73914.96, up 1.26%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has risen around 6.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20792.4, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1157.35, up 2.36% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 29.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

