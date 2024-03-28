GOCL Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, Heads UP Ventures Ltd and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 March 2024.

GOCL Corporation Ltd surged 17.31% to Rs 443.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20981 shares in the past one month.

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd spiked 14.77% to Rs 33.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd soared 13.97% to Rs 175. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19045 shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd added 12.99% to Rs 14.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20956 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd spurt 12.74% to Rs 1055.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7375 shares in the past one month.

