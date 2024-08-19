Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 104.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.51% to Rs 1318.83 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company rose 104.28% to Rs 133.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 1318.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1172.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1318.831172.1713.437.47178.9687.75178.9687.75133.7665.48