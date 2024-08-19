IFCI Venture Capital Funds standalone net profit rises 430.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 7.86 croreNet profit of IFCI Venture Capital Funds rose 430.61% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.867.52 5 OPM %48.6023.80 -PBDT13.011.82 615 PBT13.001.82 614 NP10.401.96 431
