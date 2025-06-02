CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 92.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 469.44% to Rs 490.23 croreNet profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 92.18% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 469.44% to Rs 490.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 740.00% to Rs 41.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 502.78% to Rs 1029.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales490.2386.09 469 1029.00170.71 503 OPM %9.420.82 -13.8211.22 - PBDT29.166.68 337 92.6813.49 587 PBT10.574.81 120 45.605.37 749 NP8.364.35 92 41.164.90 740
