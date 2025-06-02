Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 92.18% in the March 2025 quarter

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 92.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 469.44% to Rs 490.23 crore

Net profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 92.18% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 469.44% to Rs 490.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 740.00% to Rs 41.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 502.78% to Rs 1029.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales490.2386.09 469 1029.00170.71 503 OPM %9.420.82 -13.8211.22 - PBDT29.166.68 337 92.6813.49 587 PBT10.574.81 120 45.605.37 749 NP8.364.35 92 41.164.90 740

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 40.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 40.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Rolta India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rolta India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Spectrum Electrical Industries standalone net profit rises 126.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Spectrum Electrical Industries standalone net profit rises 126.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayScoda Tubes IPO Allotment Prostarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon