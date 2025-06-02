Spectrum Electrical Industries standalone net profit rises 126.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.22% to Rs 172.09 croreNet profit of Spectrum Electrical Industries rose 126.14% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.22% to Rs 172.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.71% to Rs 27.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 397.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 322.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales172.09126.33 36 397.09322.26 23 OPM %14.3210.33 -13.1812.41 - PBDT21.6010.58 104 44.0636.62 20 PBT19.438.31 134 35.1526.52 33 NP13.415.93 126 27.1819.18 42
