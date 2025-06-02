Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 40.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 64.02 croreNet profit of Super Tannery rose 40.55% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 64.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.02% to Rs 6.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 270.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64.0258.46 10 270.29218.01 24 OPM %9.519.78 -7.648.09 - PBDT4.945.16 -4 17.4715.20 15 PBT3.033.41 -11 10.038.39 20 NP3.052.17 41 6.675.85 14
