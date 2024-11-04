Cinerad Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet loss of Cinerad Communications reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.02 250 OPM %-1442.860 -PBDT-1.250 0 PBT-1.290 0 NP-1.290 0
