Cinerad Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Cinerad Communications reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.02 250 OPM %-1442.860 -PBDT-1.250 0 PBT-1.290 0 NP-1.290 0

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

