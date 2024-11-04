Australian markets gain on banking stocks

Australian markets advanced, led by banks and healthcare stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's upcoming policy meeting.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.56 percent to 8,164.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.51 percent higher at 8,422.80.
Westpac gained 0.9 percent as the banking major increased its share buyback program by an additional A$1 billion.
