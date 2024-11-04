Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

NSE India VIX jumped 5.01% to 16.70.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,100, a premium of 104.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,995.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 309 points or 1.27% to 23,995.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.01% to 16.70.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: JMM-led coalition handed over youth to 'recruitment mafia', says PM Modi at Jharkhand rally

Finance Commission

16th Finance Commission team arrives in Nagaland on three day visit

Two-wheeler

Festive boost: Major two-wheeler makers see sales jump in October

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Blood on D-St: Why Nifty dropped below 24,000, Sensex fell 942 pts today?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition reportedly under development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon