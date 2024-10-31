Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla spurts after USFDA classifies Goa unit as VAI

Cipla spurts after USFDA classifies Goa unit as VAI

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Cipla surged 8.33% to Rs 1,535.50 after the drug maker the US drug regulator classified the manufacturing facility in Goa as voluntary action indicated (VAI).

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at Goa manufacturing facility from 10 to 21 June 2024. On conclusion, the company received 6 inspectional observations in Form 483.

The pharma company has now received communication from the USFDA stating the unit as VAI.

According to media reports, This VAI is important milestone as it has opened the doors for the company to go ahead and launch Abraxane, a paclitaxel-based chemotherapy drug used to treat cancer with a market size of over $700 million. Currently, only Sandoz has received approval for the same in October 2024.

 

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 15.18% to Rs 1,302.53 crore on 5.58% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 7,051.02 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPL 2025 retention live updates today

IPL 2025 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Focus on Pant, Rohit, Iyer's retention ahead of final confirmation

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts lower at 79,600, Nifty down at 24,250; IT index drags 3%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Trade

Elcid Investments hits 5% upper circuit after 70,273x jump since Oct 29

share market

Here's why Cipla share price zoomed 10% on October 31; check details

Da milano, instagram photo

Luxury leather brand Da Milano seeks to sell stake at Rs 1,500 cr valuation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon