Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDB Financial Services files Red Herring Prospectus

HDB Financial Services files Red Herring Prospectus

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

With authoritative regulatory

HDB Financial Services, subsidiary of HDFC Bank Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated October 30, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in connection with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each comprising of a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs.25,000.00 million and an offer for sale of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs.10,000.00 million by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

house infrastructure

IRB Infrastructure Developers drops 4% after revenue declines in Q2FY25

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts lower at 79,600, Nifty down at 24,250; IT index drags 3%

Richard Verma, Rich Verma

Diwali brings out shared values between India, America: Richard Verma

IPL 2025 retention live updates today

IPL 2025 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Focus on Pant, Rohit, Iyer's retention ahead of final confirmation

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea launches new intercontinental ballistic missile to threaten US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon