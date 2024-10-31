Business Standard
Volumes soar at Grindwell Norton Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Grindwell Norton Ltd recorded volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 56.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2642 shares

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Cipla Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 October 2024.

Grindwell Norton Ltd recorded volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 56.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2642 shares. The stock gained 2.33% to Rs.2,199.80. Volumes stood at 3669 shares in the last session.

Hindalco Industries Ltd notched up volume of 14.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.81% to Rs.682.10. Volumes stood at 75175 shares in the last session.

 

Cipla Ltd recorded volume of 3.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47491 shares. The stock gained 8.50% to Rs.1,537.95. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 13035 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2070 shares. The stock gained 1.92% to Rs.1,067.15. Volumes stood at 796 shares in the last session.

Government receipts stood at 51% of Budget Estimates in first half of current fiscal

Benchmarks trade with modest cuts; IT shares under pressure

HDB Financial Services files Red Herring Prospectus

Tata Power Company gains after Q2 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 1,093 cr

NSE SME Usha Financial Services drops on debut

Akzo Nobel India Ltd saw volume of 4960 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock increased 12.71% to Rs.4,285.80. Volumes stood at 322 shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

