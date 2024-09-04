Cipla vice chairman M.K. Hamied resigns

The pharma company informed that M. K. Hamied has resigned from his position of vice chairman and non-executive director with effect from the close of business hours on Oct. 29 due to age and health.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 18.27% to Rs 1177.64 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 995.70 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 5.77% year on year to Rs 6693.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.