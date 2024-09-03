Mankind Pharma to transfer its OTC business to Mankind Consumer Products

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Mankind Pharma has executed the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) on 03 September 2024 to transfer Over the Counter (OTC) Business Undertaking (defined in the BTA) of the Company as a going concern on a slump sale basis to Mankind Consumer Products (MCPPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The completion of slump sale of OTC Business Undertaking to MCPPL is subject to pre-conditions, closing actions and other terms and conditions as specified in the BTA.