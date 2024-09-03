Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma to transfer its OTC business to Mankind Consumer Products

Mankind Pharma to transfer its OTC business to Mankind Consumer Products

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Mankind Pharma has executed the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) on 03 September 2024 to transfer Over the Counter (OTC) Business Undertaking (defined in the BTA) of the Company as a going concern on a slump sale basis to Mankind Consumer Products (MCPPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The completion of slump sale of OTC Business Undertaking to MCPPL is subject to pre-conditions, closing actions and other terms and conditions as specified in the BTA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

carbon emission, carbon tax, climate change, pollution

Toyo-India to do FEED for industrial carbon capture project for EET Fuels

GIC

LIVE news: Govt proposes to sell up to 6.8% stake in insurer GIC

hiring

Overall hiring declines in August; AI-ML jobs see 14% growth: Report

Gensol, Gensol engineering

Gensol-Matrix consortium wins Rs 164 crore for first bio-hydrogen project

raw cane sugar

Govt notifies 8,606 tonnes raw cane sugar exports to US under TRQ regime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon