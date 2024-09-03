NHPC signs MoU with Department of Water Resources, Govt. of Maharashtra

NHPC had earlier entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Department of Energy, Govt. of Maharashtra for establishment of Energy Storage Systems (Pumped Storage Systems) along with Other Renewable Energy Source (like Solar/ Wind/ Hybrid etc.) with a total capacity of 7,350 MW.

Now, pursuant to issuance of corrigendum dated 31 July 2024 with respect to Policy for development of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs), PSPs cum LIS and co-located PSP-Solar/ Other Renewable Energy Hybrid Projects through Public Private Partnership by Department of Water Resources (WRD), Govt. of Maharashtra, the earlier MoU has been signed once again with WRD, Govt. of Maharashtra on 03 September 2024 to establish Pumped Storage Project(s) viz. Kengadi (1,550 MW), Savitri (2,250 MW), Kalu (1,150 MW), Jalond (2,400 MW) in Maharashtra with total capacity of 7,350 MW.