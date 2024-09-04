Market may mirror weak global cues

GIFT Nifty: The GIFT Nifty September futures contract is down 70 points, suggesting a negative start for the Nifty 50. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,029.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,896.21 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 September 2024, provisional data showed. FPIs have bought shares worth over Rs 2764.71 crore in September 2024 (so far). They sold shares worth 21368.51 crore in August 2024. Global Markets: The Dow Jones index futures were down 76 points, indicating a negative opening in the US stocks today.

Asian shares were trading lower on Wednesday as oil prices plummeted to multi-month lows. A sharp tech selloff on Wall Street, coupled with resurgent concerns about U.S. growth, drove investors away from riskier assets.

Recent data from China revealed that its economy is still struggling to gain traction, leading to renewed calls for more stimulus from Beijing. The sluggish Chinese outlook, the world's largest oil importer, further exacerbated the decline in oil prices due to expectations of weakening demand.

September has historically been a challenging month for stocks, but analysts attributed the current rout to a confluence of factors, including tepid U.S. manufacturing data.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower overnight after the holiday, with AI leader NVIDIA tumbling nearly 10% as investors tempered their enthusiasm about artificial intelligence. The return from the Labor Day holiday saw a widespread air of portfolio de-risking across capital markets. Growth concerns were the dominant theme, leading to a sell-off in cyclical-sensitive assets and aggressive hedging.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.51%, the S&P 500 slid 2.12% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.26%. All three indexes notched their worst days since the global sell-off on Aug. 5.

US manufacturing contracted at a moderate pace in August. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.2 last month from 46.8 in July, which was the lowest reading since November. The PMI remained below the 50 threshold for the fifth straight month.

Domestic Market:

Domestic stock market took a breather Tuesday, ending almost flat. Mixed global cues, coupled with a slight slowdown in India's manufacturing activity, tempered investor enthusiasm. However, positive outlooks on monsoon and government capex supported consumption and rural-based stocks. The BSE Sensex snapped its 11-day winning streak, while the Nifty 50 extended its rally for the 14th consecutive session. Consumer durables, financial services and banks shares shares advanced, while media, metal and realty shares declined.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 4.40 points or 0.01% to 82,555.44. The Nifty 50 index added 1.15 points to 25,279.85. The 50-unit index has risen 4.73% in 14 consecutive sessions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News