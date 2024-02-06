Sensex (    %)
                        
Cistro Telelink reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore
Cistro Telelink reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %-40.000 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

