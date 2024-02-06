Cistro Telelink reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Cistro Telelink reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.050.04-40.000000000