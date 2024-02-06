Sensex (    %)
                        
SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 15.85% to Rs 152.93 crore
Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 56.90% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 152.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 181.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales152.93181.74 -16 OPM %13.3425.22 -PBDT18.3039.41 -54 PBT15.3536.63 -58 NP11.7127.17 -57
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

