SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 15.85% to Rs 152.93 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 56.90% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 152.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 181.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales152.93181.74 -16 OPM %13.3425.22 -PBDT18.3039.41 -54 PBT15.3536.63 -58 NP11.7127.17 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content