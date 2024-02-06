SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 15.85% to Rs 152.93 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 56.90% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 152.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 181.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.152.93181.7413.3425.2218.3039.4115.3536.6311.7127.17