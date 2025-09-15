Monday, September 15, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Classic Electrodes (India) jumps after securing Rs 17-cr order from Srinchal Fabricators

Classic Electrodes (India) jumps after securing Rs 17-cr order from Srinchal Fabricators

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Classic Electrodes (India) rose 5.67% to Rs 95 after the company secured an order worth Rs 17.03 crore from Srinchal Fabricators for the supply of MIG wires of various grades and sizes, as well as MS electrodes of different sizes.

The order is to be executed within six months.

Classic Electrodes (India) made a debut on the stock exchanges on 1 September 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 100, a 14.94% premium to the issue price of Rs 87.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 26 August 2025, was subscribed 165.39 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 101 on 1 September 2025.

 

Classic Electrodes (India) is a prominent Indian manufacturer specializing in welding consumables, including electrodes and MIG wires.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 187.60 crore and a net profit of Rs 9.57 crore for the period ended 28 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nitco gains on bagging Rs 19-cr supply orders from Prestige & Lodha

Nitco gains on bagging Rs 19-cr supply orders from Prestige & Lodha

Vikram Solar rises after bagging solar module supply contract from AB Energia

Vikram Solar rises after bagging solar module supply contract from AB Energia

Shreeji Shipping gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Shreeji Shipping gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Wall Street Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision; Global Markets Show Divergence

Wall Street Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision; Global Markets Show Divergence

INR marginally lower in opening trades

INR marginally lower in opening trades

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon