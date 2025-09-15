Monday, September 15, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreeji Shipping gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Shreeji Shipping gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Shreeji Shipping Global advanced 1.61% to Rs 259.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.7% to Rs 37.21 crore on 23.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 161.19 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 55.8% YoY to Rs 37.21 crore in Q1 June 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 61.64 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 58.02% compared with Rs 39.01 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded 825 bps to 38.24% in Q1 FY26 as against 29.99% in Q1 FY25.

Ashok kumar Haridas Lal, chairman & managing director, said, Typically, the first half of the financial year sees lower revenue compared to the second half due to monsoon-related restrictions at some ports. Despite this, we achieved a revenue increase, supported by our diverse service offerings, long-term contracts, and wide geographic presence, which help us manage seasonal fluctuations. We expect the remaining quarters of FY26 to continue performing strongly.

 

Recently company has received a Letter of Intent to establish floating crane facilities at Diamond Harbour under the Syama Prasad Mukharjee Port Trust Kolkata. This strategic addition will enhance our port-led services and is expected to contribute to revenue starting this financial year.

Additionally, the fresh capital raised from our IPO will support the expansion of our service portfolio. With a well-diversified fleet, strong customer relationships, and a robust pipeline of projects, we remain confident in sustaining growth, enhancing profitability, and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders.

Also Read

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO gmp

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO ends today: Subscription nears 62x, GMP up 118%

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty listless at open; KRBL tumbles 11%, RailTel jumps 8%

china economy

Losing steam: China's economic slowdown deepens in key August indicators

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL stock set for 34% rally; Antique sets highest target on earnings growth

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Top Maoist commander with ₹1 cr bounty, 2 others neutralised in Jharkhand

Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global entered into the stock market on 26 August 2025. The counter was listed at Rs 271.85, exhibiting a premium of 7.88% to the issue price. The IPO was subscribed 58.10 times.

Shreeji Shipping Global, the flagship of Jamnagar-based Shreeji Group, provides shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo, including STS lighterage, stevedoring, transportation, fleet chartering, and equipment rentals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision; Global Markets Show Divergence

Wall Street Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision; Global Markets Show Divergence

INR marginally lower in opening trades

INR marginally lower in opening trades

Indices edge lower in early trade; VIX jumps 3.26%

Indices edge lower in early trade; VIX jumps 3.26%

Shares of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion list in MT Group

Shares of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion list in MT Group

Infosys Ltd Falls 1.44%

Infosys Ltd Falls 1.44%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon