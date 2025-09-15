Monday, September 15, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Solar rises after bagging solar module supply contract from AB Energia

Vikram Solar rises after bagging solar module supply contract from AB Energia

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Vikram Solar added 1.44% to Rs 362.45 after the company announced a major order win of 200 MW high-efficiency solar modules from AB Energia, a specialist in end-to-end EPC solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects.

The modules, rated at 590 Wp and above will be deployed across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced modules. The deliveries are scheduled to begin in September 2025 and will continue through early 2026.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar, said: We are proud to continue our collaboration with partners that share our vision for accelerating Indias renewable energy transition. This order not only reflects the continued trust from AB Energia in our technology and execution but also reinforces Vikram Solars position as a dependable and future-ready solar solutions provider. We remain committed to delivering high-performance products and building long-term partnerships that drive sustainable progress.

 

Vikram Solar Limited is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 133.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 79.67% to Rs 1133.58 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shreeji Shipping gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Shreeji Shipping gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Wall Street Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision; Global Markets Show Divergence

Wall Street Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision; Global Markets Show Divergence

INR marginally lower in opening trades

INR marginally lower in opening trades

Indices edge lower in early trade; VIX jumps 3.26%

Indices edge lower in early trade; VIX jumps 3.26%

Shares of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion list in MT Group

Shares of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion list in MT Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon