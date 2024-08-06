CNI Research standalone net profit declines 64.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.61% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of CNI Research declined 64.52% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.61% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.