Coforge consolidated net profit rises 94.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 2358.50 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 16.46% to Rs 808.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 693.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 9179.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8014.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Coforge rose 94.86% to Rs 223.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 2358.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2170.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.