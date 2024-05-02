Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 65.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 1054.08 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 65.82% to Rs 202.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 1054.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 881.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1054.08881.8426.4016.94312.29185.07278.04152.05202.72122.25