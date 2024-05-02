Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 139.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 103.99 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 355.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Omax Autos rose 139.05% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 103.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.103.9992.26355.26298.908.558.807.154.629.087.7022.264.783.822.070.49-18.4216.596.9411.66-24.34