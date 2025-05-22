Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Colgate tanks as Q4 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 355 cr; declares dividend of Rs 27/sh

Colgate tanks as Q4 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 355 cr; declares dividend of Rs 27/sh

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Colgate-Palmolive (India) tanked 4.55% to Rs 2,537.55 after the company's standalone net profit declined 6.53% to Rs 355 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 379.82 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 1.93% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,452 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 477.62 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 6.59% from Rs 511.36 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expense rose 0.26% year on year to Rs 1,004 crore during the quarter. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 386.47 crore (down 0.32% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 107.27 crore (up 7.35% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full year basis, the companys net profit rose 8.54% to Rs 1,436.8 crore on 6.28% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,999.2 crore in FY25 over FY24.

During this quarter, Colgate has relaunched its flagship product, Colgate Strong Teeth Toothpaste, offering a superior sensory experience in key markets. The toothpaste is enriched with Colgate World of Care Arginine technology, providing a calcium boost that makes teeth 2X stronger.

Additionally, the company introduced Colgate Total Plaque Release Toothpaste, featuring advanced Amino Foam and Zinc technology. This new formula works deep along the gumline, removing 3X more plaque and strengthening gums for improved oral health.

Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, In FY25, the company achieved a 6.3% year-on-year increase in topline revenue, with Toothpaste recording mid-single-digit value growth. The operating environment proved challenging in the second half of the year, primarily due to softening urban demand and intensified competition, which impacted Q4 performance.

Despite these headwinds, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our strategic priorities. Our Toothbrush portfolio delivered another year of robust growth. Our margin profile remains healthy and resilient, underpinned by effective execution of our Funding The Growth program. We continue to capitalize on our solid margin position by reinvesting in the business. Looking forward, while we anticipate continued near-term macro headwinds, we expect to see a gradual recovery in market conditions in the latter part of the year.

Meanwhile, the board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 27/- per share, with a face value of Re. 1 each. The total dividend payout to shareholders will amount to Rs 734 crore and is scheduled to be paid on or after 16 June 2025, to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the company as of 28 May 2025. The total dividend for the financial year 2024-25 will be Rs. 51/- per share.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the Colgate brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

