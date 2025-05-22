Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S&P Global Ratings revises rating outlook on UPL Corp

S&P Global Ratings revises rating outlook on UPL Corp

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

S&P Global Ratings (S&P) vide its publication dated 21 May 2025, has communicated revision in the credit rating outlook of UPL Corporation's (UPL Corp), wholly owned subsidiary of UPL.

S&P has revised its rating outlook on UPL Corp from Negative to Stable. S&P affirmed 'BB' long term issuer credit rating of UPL Corp. S&P also affirmed 'BB' issue rating of its senior unsecured notes and 'B+' issue rating of its subordinated perpetual securities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VRL Logistics spurts as Q4 PAT zooms 245% YoY to Rs 74 cr

VRL Logistics spurts as Q4 PAT zooms 245% YoY to Rs 74 cr

IT stocks slide as US fiscal woes cast a shadow

IT stocks slide as US fiscal woes cast a shadow

Astral gains as Q4 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 190 crore

Astral gains as Q4 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 190 crore

ONGC slides after Q4 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 6,448 cr

ONGC slides after Q4 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 6,448 cr

Volumes spurt at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon