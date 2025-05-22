Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Astral gains as Q4 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 190 crore

Astral gains as Q4 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 190 crore



Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Astral added 3.02% to Rs 1,419 after its standalone net profit jumped 3.76% to Rs 190 crore on 3.64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,542.3 in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 1.26% to Rs 179.30 crore on a 3.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,681 in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax fell 2.03% to Rs 236.40 crore posted in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 236.40 crore posted in the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Earnings before Depreciation, Interest, Taxes, and Amortization (EBDITA) was at Rs 310.80 crore, up 3.05% as against Rs 301.60 crore in Q4 FY25. EBDITA margin reduced 18.5% in Q4 FY25 as against 18.6% in Q4 FY24.

 

The plumbing business reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,226.6 crore in Q4 FY25, marginally up 0.11% YoY. The paints and adhesives business reported revenue from operation of Rs 454.80 crore in Q4 FY25, up 13.72% YoY.

As of 31 March 2025, consolidated cash (including cash equivalents) and bank balances stood at 608.20 crore.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 4.08% to Rs 523.80 crore in FY25, even as revenue from operations rose 3.38% year-on-year to Rs 5,832.40 crore.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share (with a face value of re. 1/- each), subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

During the financial year 202425, Adhesive Business in India recorded a growth of 14.4%, with an EBITDA margin of 16.8%. The paint business grew by 5.7% during the same period, achieving an EBITDA margin of 5.9%.

Astral is engaged in the manufacturing of CPVC pipes & fittings.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

