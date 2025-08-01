Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 1.57 croreNet profit of Colinz Laboratories declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.571.75 -10 OPM %8.289.14 -PBDT0.200.22 -9 PBT0.160.19 -16 NP0.120.14 -14
