Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 21.04 croreNet profit of Omega Interactive Technologies rose 750.00% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.040 0 OPM %10.500 -PBDT2.210.35 531 PBT2.210.35 531 NP2.210.26 750
