Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.99% to Rs 14.78 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers rose 140.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.99% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.789.92 49 OPM %3.112.42 -PBDT1.470.33 345 PBT1.310.18 628 NP0.720.30 140
