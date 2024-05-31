Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit rises 5.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.57% to Rs 498.79 croreNet profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 5.49% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 498.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.17% to Rs 27.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 2117.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1731.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
