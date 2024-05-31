Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 10.27% to Rs 26.83 crore
Net loss of Parijat Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 26.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.16% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.94% to Rs 103.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.8329.90 -10 103.54130.96 -21 OPM %-2.763.68 -3.223.24 - PBDT-0.900.68 PL 2.162.80 -23 PBT-1.120.50 PL 1.522.24 -32 NP-1.140.19 PL 1.011.66 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Winsome Breweries standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2024 quarter

One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 802.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon