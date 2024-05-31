Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.27% to Rs 26.83 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 39.16% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.94% to Rs 103.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Parijat Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 26.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.26.8329.90103.54130.96-2.763.683.223.24-0.900.682.162.80-1.120.501.522.24-1.140.191.011.66