Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 129.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.67% to Rs 924.81 croreNet profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 129.84% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 924.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 630.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.94% to Rs 86.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 3145.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2698.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales924.81630.54 47 3145.762698.47 17 OPM %9.7917.51 -10.3113.32 - PBDT77.1686.65 -11 291.47302.88 -4 PBT33.8518.95 79 116.69142.58 -18 NP22.809.92 130 86.23101.38 -15
