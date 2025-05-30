Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 43.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.72% to Rs 67.85 croreNet profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 43.57% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 67.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.17% to Rs 17.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.46% to Rs 238.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales67.8561.84 10 238.91187.44 27 OPM %10.588.34 -12.299.45 - PBDT7.025.09 38 28.0116.84 66 PBT6.094.25 43 24.4113.70 78 NP4.583.19 44 17.549.90 77
