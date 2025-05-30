Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aimco Pesticides reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 43.51% to Rs 52.64 crore

Net Loss of Aimco Pesticides reported to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.51% to Rs 52.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 197.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 207.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales52.6436.68 44 197.66207.22 -5 OPM %-8.64-10.77 --1.28-3.32 - PBDT-5.82-4.00 -46 -5.50-9.05 39 PBT-6.74-5.09 -32 -9.59-13.33 28 NP-5.15-3.83 -34 -7.24-10.05 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

