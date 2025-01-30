Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer goods stocks slide

Consumer goods stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Consumer goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 17.7 points or 0.2% at 9029.4 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 20%), Voltas Ltd (down 12.35%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 6.64%),Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (down 5.73%),Samhi Hotels Ltd (down 5.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kitex Garments Ltd (down 4.99%), Craftsman Automation Ltd (down 4.55%), Saregama India Ltd (down 3.65%), Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (down 3.62%), and Epack Durable Ltd (down 3.56%).

On the other hand, Gabriel India Ltd (up 11.26%), Olectra Greentech Ltd (up 8.14%), and JBM Auto Ltd (up 7.71%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 73.88 or 0.15% at 49124.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 31.41 points or 0.21% at 14668.75.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This smallcap stock surges 21% in 2 days; zooms 101% against issue price

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 70 pts lower at 76,550; IT, Auto, Metal, PSB drag; BSE Mid, Smallcap down

toilet

NE states lag behind even as India improves girls' toilet facilities

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi elections LIVE: CEC has made 'mess' of poll panel, says Kejriwal on notice over Yamuna remark

Israel hostages released by Hamas

Palestinian militants begin handover of 3 Israeli hostages in latest deal

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.4 points or 0.27% at 23224.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 115.1 points or 0.15% at 76648.06.

On BSE,2217 shares were trading in green, 1655 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Indices trade sideways; consumer durables shares decline

Indices trade sideways; consumer durables shares decline

LTIMindtree partners with FLS

LTIMindtree partners with FLS

Larsen & Toubro's Minerals & Metals vertical wins order in GCC region

Larsen & Toubro's Minerals & Metals vertical wins order in GCC region

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEAdani Ports Q3 resultsCMAT 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsUEFA Champions League
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon