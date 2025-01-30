Delhi elections LIVE updates: 'Dirty politics,' says AAP on 'Punjab govt' registered vehicle row
BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi Police registered a case after a vehicle labelled "Punjab government" was on Wednesday intercepted with cash, liquor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets, an official said.
The vehicle bearing a Punjab number plate was caught by the Flying Squad team in the New Delhi district, the official said. The Flying Squad attends to all Model Code of Conduct violations and all complaints related to liquor, arms and cash used for elections.
The Punjab government dismissed claims that it owned the car intercepted in Delhi. The vehicle's number plate was forged and fake as it can be tracked to a different car not owned by the Punjab government, it said. The AAP, too, released a statement, saying the car seizure was a "planted stunt, poorly executed and utterly bogus".Over 500 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been registered so far ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. The cases were registered between January 7, when the model code came into effect, and January 22. A total of 17,879 people were arrested under various provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement. Ahead of the polls, the city police has intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.
12:16 PM
'Provide factual evidence': EC to Kejriwal on Yamuna poisoning claim
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a strong response to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, cautioning him against conflating the issue of increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna with his serious allegations of mass poisoning, which he equated to an act of war between two nations. The poll body has asked Kejriwal to substantiate his claims with specific evidence, failing which action may be taken against him for promoting disharmony, inciting enmity between groups, and creating public unrest.
11:16 AM
Dirty politics: AAP on recovery of cash, liquor from 'Punjab government' labelled vehicle
A day after Delhi Police seized cash and liquor from a car with 'Punjab government' sticker, the AAP alleged it was part of the BJP's "dirty politics" to defame it and its government in Punjab. Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded that the Election Commission take cognisance of the matter and ensure action against those behind the "conspiracy".
