Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer price inflation at lowest in eight years, vegetable prices slide around 21% on year

Consumer price inflation at lowest in eight years, vegetable prices slide around 21% on year

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

India's consumer price inflation softened in September to the lowest level in more than eight years, official data revealed on Monday. Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.54% in September from 2.07% in August.

Food price inflation: Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of September, 2025 over September, 2024 is -2.28% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are -2.17% and -2.47%, respectively. Vegetables prices recorded a slide of around 21%.

Rural Inflation: A decrease in headline and food inflation in rural sector was observed in September, 2025. The headline inflation is 1.07% (Provisional) in September, 2025 while it was 1.69% in August, 2025. The CFPI based food inflation in rural sector is observed as -2.17% (Provisional) in September, 2025 in comparison to -0.70% in August, 2025.

 

Urban Inflation: A decrease from 2.47% in August, 2025 to 2.04% (Provisional) in September, 2025 is observed in headline inflation of urban sector. Decrease is also observed in food inflation from -0.53% in August, 2025 to -2.47% (Provisional) in September, 2025.

Housing Inflation: Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of September, 2025 is 3.98% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of August, 2025 was 3.09%.

Education Inflation: Year-on-year Education inflation rate for the month of September, 2025 is 3.44% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of August, 2025 was 3.60%.

Health Inflation: Year-on-year Health inflation rate for the month of September, 2025 is 4.34% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of August, 2025 was 4.40%.

Transport & Communication: Year-on-year Transport & communication inflation rate for the month of September, 2025 is 1.82% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of August, 2025 was 1.94%.

Fuel & light: Year-on-year Fuel & light inflation rate for the month of September, 2025 is 1.98% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of August, 2025 was 2.32%.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

