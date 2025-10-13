Monday, October 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
United Drilling Tools rises after bagging Rs 1 cr export order from brazil

United Drilling Tools rises after bagging Rs 1 cr export order from brazil

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

United Drilling Tools rose 2.76% to Rs 197 after the company announced that it had received its first export order worth Rs 1,14,63,572 crore from Brazil-based Argentera Oil and Gas.

The order is for the supply of casing pipes with multi-start connectors to Petrobras, Brazils state-owned oil company and has been secured in the ordinary course of business.

The contract is expected to be executed within three months.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that none of the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.

 

The company's consolidated net profit fell 31.8% to Rs 2.96 crore on a 41.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 31.67 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

