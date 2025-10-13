Monday, October 13, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR recovers slightly; upside limited by firm dollar and muted equities

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated five paise to close at 88.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, even as domestic equities stayed weak and dollar firm overseas. International oil prices also rebounded sharply following an over 5% plunge on Friday. The domestic unit faced some resistance as renewed trade war tensions between the US and China led to risk aversion in global markets. Indian shares ended lower on Monday, mirroring weakness in global markets as the U.S. government shutdown entered its third week and trade tensions between the U.S. and China returned to the fore. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 173.77 points, or 0.21 percent, at 82,327.05 after having fallen to a low of 82,043 during intra-day trading. The broader NSE Nifty index slipped to an intraday low of 25,152 before closing down 58 points, or 0.23 percent, at 25,227.35. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.75 and traded in the range of 88.57-88.79 before settling at 88.67 (provisional), registering a rise of 5 paise than its previous close.

 

United Drilling Tools rises after bagging Rs 1 cr export order from brazil

Hero MotoCorp forays Italian market with distribution partnership with Pelpi International

Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches 'Snacky Jain' for pets

Market loses steam as U.S.-China trade winds turn rough

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index registers a drop of 0.90%

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

