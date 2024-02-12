Consumer price inflation softens to 5.10% on year in January 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

India's consumer price inflation softened to 5.10% on year in January 2024 compared to a four-month high of 5.69% in December, data from National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed today. The All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 185.50 in January 2024 compared to 176.50 in January 2023. Annual inflation in rural and urban areas stood at 5.34% and 4.92%, down from 5.93% and 5.46% seen in December 2023. The consumer food price index or CFPI based inflation was at 8.30% in January 2024, down from 9.53% in December 2023 but up from 6% in January 2023.