Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 2325.13 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 7.39% to Rs 1260.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1173.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 8653.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8169.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 13.55% to Rs 316.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 2325.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2184.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.