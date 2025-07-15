Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Container Corporation of India signs MoU with Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS), Dubai

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

To explore collaborative opportunities in overseas shipping and logistics sector

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS), Dubai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 14 July 2025 to explore collaborative opportunities in the overseas shipping and logistics sector. The partnership is envisioned to deliver integrated, seamless, and cost-effective end-to end logistics solutions, with a special focus on enhancing international multimodal connectivity.

This strategic collaboration brings together CONCOR's vast experience in inland logistics, terminal operations, and supply chain solutions with RHS Group's strong global presence in shipping, freight forwarding, and maritime services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR gains marginally as local equities move higher

India's total exports up around 6% in quarter ended Jun-25, imports gain 4.40%

Unemployment Rate unchanged at 5.6% in Jun-25

Bulls take the wheel as inflation cools, Nifty cruises past 25,195

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 3.28 times

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

