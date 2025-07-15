Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's total exports up around 6% in quarter ended Jun-25, imports gain 4.40%

India's total exports up around 6% in quarter ended Jun-25, imports gain 4.40%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for June 2025 are estimated at US$ 67.98 Billion, registering a positive growth of 6.50 percent vis-?-vis June 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for June 2025 are estimated at US$ 71.50 Billion, registering a positive growth of 0.50 percent vis-?-vis June 2024.

India's total exports during April-June 2025 are estimated at US$ 210.31 Billion registering a positive growth of 5.94 percent. Total imports during April-June 2025 are estimated at US$ 230.62 Billion registering a growth of 4.38 percent.

Merchandise exports during June 2025 were US$ 35.14 Billion as compared to US$ 35.16 Billion in June 2024. Merchandise imports during June 2025 were US$ 53.92 Billion as compared to US$ 56 Billion in June 2024.

 

Merchandise exports during April-June 2025 were US$ 112.17 Billion as compared to US$ 110.06 Billion during April-June 2024. Merchandise imports during April-June 2025 were US$ 179.44 Billion as compared to US$ 172.16 Billion during April-June 2024. Merchandise trade deficit during April-June 2025 was US$ 67.26 Billion as compared to US$ 62.10 Billion during April-June 2024.

The estimated value of services export for June 2025 is US$ 32.84 Billion as compared to US$ 28.67 Billion in June 2024. The estimated value of services imports for June 2025 is US$ 17.58 Billion as compared to US$ 15.14 Billion in June 2024.

The estimated value of service exports during April-June 2025 is US$ 98.13 Billion as compared to US$ 88.46 Billion in April-June 2024. The estimated value of service imports during April-June 2025 is US$ 51.18 Billion as compared to US$ 48.78 Billion in April-June 2024. The services trade surplus for April-June 2025 is US$ 46.95 Billion as compared to US$ 39.68 Billion in April-June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Unemployment Rate unchanged at 5.6% in Jun-25

Unemployment Rate unchanged at 5.6% in Jun-25

INR gains marginally as local equities move higher

INR gains marginally as local equities move higher

Bulls take the wheel as inflation cools, Nifty cruises past 25,195

Bulls take the wheel as inflation cools, Nifty cruises past 25,195

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 3.28 times

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 3.28 times

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.50%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.50%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon