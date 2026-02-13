Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 5.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 235.61 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 5.13% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 235.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 205.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales235.61205.40 15 OPM %6.216.27 -PBDT9.178.33 10 PBT6.596.25 5 NP4.924.68 5

