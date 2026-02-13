Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 5.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 235.61 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 5.13% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 235.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 205.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.235.61205.406.216.279.178.336.596.254.924.68

