Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 366.67% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.38% to Rs 272.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 224.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.272.33224.370.710.101.940.231.800.101.820.39

