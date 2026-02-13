Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

Sales rise 21.38% to Rs 272.33 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 366.67% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.38% to Rs 272.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 224.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales272.33224.37 21 OPM %0.710.10 -PBDT1.940.23 743 PBT1.800.10 1700 NP1.820.39 367

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

