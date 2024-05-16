Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 51.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 641.31 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 74.51% to Rs 62.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 243.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.59% to Rs 2587.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3065.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Cosmo First declined 51.67% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 641.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 715.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.